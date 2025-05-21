Türkiye 'strongly' condemns gunfire by Israeli soldiers during diplomats' visit to Jenin

Türkiye on Wednesday "strongly" condemned the gunfire by Israeli soldiers during a visit by diplomats to Jenin, including one of its officials at the Jerusalem Consulate.

"This attack, which endangered the lives of diplomats, is yet another demonstration of Israel's systematic disregard for international law and human rights," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Targeting diplomats poses a serious threat to both personal safety and the mutual respect and trust that underpin international relations, it added.

The statement urged an immediate investigation into the attack and accountability for those responsible.

"We call on the international community to condemn this dangerous act in the strongest possible terms and to take concrete steps to bring an end to Israel's impunity," it concluded.