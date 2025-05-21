Oman says 5th round of Iran-US nuclear talks to take place in Rome

The fifth round of Iran-US talks over Tehran's nuclear program will take place in Rome on Friday, Oman's Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi announced in a brief statement on Wednesday evening.

Iran and the US resumed nuclear diplomacy last month, with Oman acting as mediator.

President Donald Trump pulled the US out of the 2015 nuclear agreement between Iran and world powers in 2018, and has now sought a "better" deal. He says the US will not allow Iran to have a nuclear bomb.

The most recent round of talks was held in the Omani capital Muscat on May 11.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said Tuesday that he does not believe the ongoing negotiations will lead to "any meaningful outcome."