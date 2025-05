Bakım mentions that they have developed "tailored" solutions for the unmanned underwater robot and concludes his remarks as follows: "Since 2020, Kaşif has been a project that has continuously evolved and improved. Now, we are working with the Kaşif XL model. Unlike the earlier versions, it has a higher number of motors and more advanced hydraulic capabilities. So far, we have worked at depths of around 3,000 meters. However, as you know, Türkiye is also actively pursuing a very dynamic path in the energy sector. Our Oruç Reis vessel, which can conduct seismic surveys, carried out important work off the coast of Somalia. If drilling steps are taken there in the future, we want to be ready. In this regard, we have already started working on producing a new Kaşif unmanned underwater robot that can descend to depths of around 4,000 meters. These advanced robots aren't just used in the natural gas or oil sectors. They are also deployed in very diverse fields, starting with offshore wind turbines, and their global market share is steadily increasing. We are working on potential export options, particularly in Azerbaijan and the Caspian region. Gulf countries have shown significant interest as well. We aim to share news about new export developments with the public soon."