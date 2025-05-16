Europe must remember its visionary ideals – with Türkiye alongside, says Albanian Premier Rama

In a sweeping philosophical address at the European Political Community (EPC) summit in Tirana, Albania, Prime Minister Edi Rama said for the visionaries of the European project, "Türkiye would've been an indispensable partner in any union of perpetual peace"-but that project "failed."

Drawing on Enlightenment thought and European political history, Rama cited one of the earliest proposals for a united Europe: an 18th-century plan by the French diplomat and philosopher Abbe de Saint-Pierre.

After the War of the Spanish Succession and the 1713 Treaty of Utrecht, Saint-Pierre envisioned a federation of European states-a "Union of Perpetual Peace" that would render war obsolete.

"His project even included cooperation with Russia, as well as with the Balkan and Mediterranean states then under Ottoman rule," said Rama.

"So I guess that for the visionary Abbe, today's Türkiye would also be an indispensable partner in a union of perpetual peace."

But that project "failed," he added.

Rama's rhetorical turn toward Enlightenment values-invoking not only Saint-Pierre but also Voltaire and Kant-added depth to his argument.

He lamented that the original peace project was "killed by light interests and petty caprice," and warned that Europe today risks falling into a similar trap.

"Even today, the myth of Europa persists, and the resemblance to the Europe gathered here today is striking. The dream of perpetual peace has been replaced by the nightmare of perpetual war."

"Here in the Balkans, we have survived war, bombs, territorial conflicts, destruction and disruption," he said. "It's happened in our lifetimes, not in some distant black and white documentary archive, and we have learned that peace has no competitors."

The speech offered a contrast between two Europes: one defined by militarization and fear, and another rooted in enlightenment, human reason, and a belief in the humanity of one's enemies-even historical ones.

"The enemies of peace should not drag us into the glorification of weapons," he warned. "While we rightfully think about the Europe of resistance, defense and new military capabilities, we must not forget the other Europe-the Europe of enlightenment ... and the quest for perpetual peace, not just among ourselves, but even with our enemies."