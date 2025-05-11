News Europe Protesters in cities across Germany demand ban on far-right AfD

Thousands of people protested against the far right across Germany on Sunday, as the AfD party appeals a decision to label it an "extremist" group.

Thousands of people rallied in cities across Germany on Sunday to protest right-wing extremism and demand a ban on the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party.



The demonstrations were organized by the network Together Against the Right and other civil society groups.



In Berlin, protesters gathered at the Brandenburg Gate, with police estimating the crowd at around 4,000 by late afternoon, while organizers claimed approximately 7,500 participants. Around 2,500 demonstrators also took to the streets in Munich, with rallies announced in more than 60 cities nationwide.



Organizers urged political leaders to begin formal proceedings to outlaw the far-right AfD, Germany's largest opposition party.



In a statement, they argued that the issue of banning the party should be seen not as a political decision, but as a legal matter.



"To clarify this, politicians must find the courage to file a motion for a ban," it said.



The organizers are calling on the Bundestag and Bundesrat legislative bodies, as well as the new federal government under Chancellor Friedrich Merz, to initiate ban proceedings against the AfD before the Federal Constitutional Court.



Several senior members of Merz's conservative bloc have expressed scepticism, however, describing the move as politically dangerous and legally fraught.



Calls to ban the party intensified after Germany's domestic intelligence agency, the Office for the Protection of the Constitution (BfV), earlier this month reclassified the AfD as a "confirmed right-wing extremist" endeavour, an upgrade from its previous status as a "suspected" threat. The new designation allowed for expanded surveillance powers.



However, the BfV then suspended the classification while the AfD pursues legal action. Until a ruling is issued by the Cologne administrative court, the agency will continue to treat the party as a "suspected" case.



The AfD is known for its anti-immigration, anti-Muslim, eurosceptic and nationalist rhetoric. The populist party has been a flashpoint in German political life for more than a decade. It has benefited in recent years by tapping into economic discontent and growing unease over refugees.











