Ukraine says over 11,000 Russian vehicles destroyed in 2025

Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said on Monday that the country's military had destroyed thousands of Russian military vehicles since the start of the year, as part of efforts to disrupt Moscow's logistics along the front line.



"Since the beginning of this year, the enemy has lost 11,583 vehicles and special equipment," he wrote on Telegram, adding that destroying Russian logistics remained a key task for Ukrainian forces.



Syrskyi said a total of more than 35,000 Russian military vehicles were destroyed in 2024 and shared a video showing drones targeting a range of Russian hardware, including tanks.



The attacks, he said, had prevented hundreds of thousands of tons of ammunition, equipment and fuel from reaching Russian troops.



His claims could not be independently verified.

In recent months, Russian forces have increasingly launched mass infantry assaults on Ukrainian positions, often supported only by artillery fire.



