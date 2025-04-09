Protesters rally in Paris, Berlin to demand end to Gaza genocide

Pro-Palestinian protesters staged demonstrations Tuesday in Paris and Berlin to call for an end to Israel's genocide in Gaza.

A group of pro-Palestine activists gathered near Barbes-Rochechouart station in the French capital to protest renewed Israeli attacks on the enclave.

Carrying Palestinian flags, they shouted slogans, including "Long live the resistance of the Palestinian people!"

They called for revoking the citizenship of French-origin soldiers who served in the Israeli army and demanded an end to the genocide in Gaza.

The rally also called for halting the EU-Israel Association Agreement, the legal basis for the European Union's trade relations with Israel, which entered into force in June 2000.

Some protesters attended the rally with t-shirts saying "Stop the genocide in Gaza" written in blood red letters.

Two demonstrators carried a coffin covered by a Palestinian flag to commemorate the civilians who have been killed in Gaza in Israeli attacks since October 2023.

In Berlin, pro-Palestine activists gathered outside the Israeli Embassy to protest ongoing Israeli attacks on Gaza.

Carrying Palestinian flags, they shouted slogans including "Terrorist Israel!" "Free Palestine!" and "Stop the genocide!"

The German government's support for Israel was also protested while versus from the Muslim holy book the Quran were recited and prayers were performed.

More than 50,800 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza in a brutal Israeli onslaught since October 2023, most of them women and children.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.