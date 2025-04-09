News Europe Belgian police bust suspected human trafficking ring

Belgian police bust suspected human trafficking ring

DPA EUROPE Published April 09,2025 Subscribe

The Belgian authorities said on Wednesday they have broken up an alleged human trafficking group operating out of the capital Brussels.



Several alleged perpetrators from China are suspected of having sexually exploited around 30 Chinese women, according to a police report.



"The victims worked in the private prostitution scene in various places in the country," the report said.



It said seven suspects were interrogated in mid-March after 16 house searches at various locations in Belgium. An investigating judge has issued arrest warrants.



Police said the investigation into the group began in May last year and is ongoing.



The victims regularly changed their place of work and were also known in the Netherlands, the police said.

































