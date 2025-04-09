1st leaders’ debate of Australia’s federal election sees passing reference to Trump

Australia's first leaders' debate of the 2025 federal election between Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and opposition leader Peter Dutton on Tuesday saw a passing reference to US President Donald Trump, despite him not playing a significant role in the campaign up to now.

Trump's tariffs, an "act of economic self-harm" will dampen global growth, Albanese said as he faced Dutton.

The US tariffs, including a 10% levy on Australia, present a challenge but "no country is better prepared," he added.

Dutton responded, saying "the prime minister of the day should have the ability and the strength of character to be able to stand up against bullies, against those that would seek to do us harm, to keep our country safe."

Neither Albanese, who is seeking a second term, nor Dutton, who is seeking to return to the government, spoke about Trump in detail, despite the first question directly asking about him, according to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC).

Both politicians accused each other of lying at different stages of the debate, while inflation, energy policy, health care costs, migration and funding for essential services were also discussed.

Additionally, Albanese said that no Australian weapons were being used by Israel in Gaza.

The audience gave Albanese the win.

The federal election is scheduled to take place on May 3.

The Lower House of the Pacific nation has 150 seats up for election this year, while the Upper House has 40 seats for election of the total 76.

In the last federal election in 2022, Labor secured 77 seats, while the opposition won 58.

No Australian prime minister has won back-to-back elections in more than two decades.





