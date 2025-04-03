Norway’s foreign minister warns US tariffs may violate NATO principles

Norway's Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide raised concerns Thursday that newly-imposed tariffs by the US may contradict NATO's founding principles, particularly Article 2, which emphasizes economic cooperation among allies to prevent conflict.

"If you want a strong NATO, you should ensure that there is as much economic growth as possible in the NATO countries," Eide said during a visit to Brussels for a NATO meeting, according to Norwegian broadcaster NRK.

"That was the insight of those who established NATO, that economic cooperation would be good for the entire alliance."

He suggested that economic measures undermining trade between NATO members could weaken the alliance as a whole.

He also confirmed that he plans to raise the issue directly with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in a meeting in Brussels.

US President Donald Trump announced a minimum of 10% tariffs Wednesday on imports from most countries, including the UK, due to take effect Saturday.

While the 10% tariffs on the UK will be felt, according to British Prime Minister Kier Starmer, importers of British goods were spared the higher rates, such as the 20% levied on the EU, 54% on China and 46% on Vietnam.

The tariffs have sparked concern among European leaders, who fear they could strain transatlantic relations at a time when NATO seeks to present a united front against global security threats.