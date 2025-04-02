Zelenskyy declares talks on potential deployment of peacekeeping mission in Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has declared that a meeting will take place later this week on the potential deployment of a peacekeeping mission in the war-torn country.

"As for the issue of the contingent, we will have a meeting on Friday of military teams from several countries, a narrow circle, those who are ready to deploy the contingent in Ukraine in one form or another," Zelenskyy said Tuesday during a joint press conference with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock in Kyiv.

Expressing that this contingent has a land, air, and sea dynamic, Zelenskyy said that while consultations have been held, the talks on Friday will mark the first in-depth meeting on the issue.

Zelenskyy further said he thinks they will see some clarifications and details following the discussions, underlining that the talks will be based on proposals prepared by the Ukrainian side.

Discussions on the potential deployment of a peacekeeping mission in Ukraine are being led by France and the UK under a "coalition of the willing," which held a summit in the French capital Paris on March 27 with the participation of over 30 countries.

Meanwhile, Russia has objected to the potential deployment of a peacekeeping mission in Ukraine, with Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov defining the idea as "aimed at further heating up this conflict and stopping any attempts to calm it down."





