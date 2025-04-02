2 in 3 French people see provisional execution of Le Pen’s conviction as ‘just’

Two out of three French people think that the provisional execution of Marine Le Pen's conviction was "just," according to an Elabe poll for BFM TV.

According to the poll, over two-thirds (68%) of respondents believe that the provisional execution for the right-wing leader's conviction for misappropriation of public funds is "just."

Well over half (57%) said it was even a "normal" judicial decision, given the corruption charges against Le Pen, while 42% said they were satisfied with the decision.

On the other hand, people who disapproved or had no opinion each accounted for 29% of the respondents.

A total of 42% of the French people thought the sentence was swayed by an effort to prevent Le Pen from running for the 2027 presidential election, a race in which she was previously seen as a front-runner.

In court on Monday, Le Pen, 56, was banned from running for public office for five years after being convicted of embezzling EU funds.

She also got a four-year prison sentence, including two years with an electronic tag and the remainder suspended. She was also fined €100,000 ($108,200).