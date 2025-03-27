Poland and France to sign ‘breakthrough’ security treaty

Poland and France are close to signing a mutual security agreement after bilateral talks between Polish Premier Donald Tusk and French President Emmanuel Macron.

"We are finalizing work on the treaty between Poland and France. There are many indications that it may be a breakthrough treaty, especially in the context of mutual security guarantees for Europe and Poland," Tusk said in a statement after a meeting of European leaders in Paris on Thursday.

Tusk said Europe "has ceased to be naive" when it comes to security. "Europe has changed, it has lost all illusions about Russia. It has started to believe in the need to build its own strength," Tusk said, adding that cooperation within the so-called "coalition of the willing" will consist of searching for "non-standard solutions" that will allow for the pursuit of a common European policy towards Russia, even if Hungary does not support such actions.

The "coalition of the willing" summit in Paris is a group of countries that demand strong security guarantees for Ukraine and express their readiness to provide them. Tusk said all participants in the meeting agreed on the sanctions imposed on Russia, the need to provide assistance to Ukraine and to maintain the best possible relations with the US.