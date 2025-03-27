5 injured in stabbing near Amsterdam’s famous Dam Square

Five people were injured in a stabbing attack that took place on the Sint Nicolaasstraat street near the city's famous Dam Square in Amsterdam, authorities confirmed on Thursday.

According to the Amsterdam police, officers arrived at the scene shortly after receiving reports of the attack.

One suspect was arrested in connection with the incident, though authorities have not yet released further details regarding the suspect's identity or possible motives.

The police initially informed the public about the situation via social media, stating that an investigation was underway.

Despite ongoing inquiries, officials have yet to determine the motive behind the attack.

"A motive is currently still unclear, but part of our investigation," the police stated on X.