BRITAINS KING CHARLES TO MEET POPE FRANCIS NEXT MONTH

Britain's King Charles and Queen Camilla are set to meet Pope Francis during a visit to Rome next month, Buckingham Palace said Tuesday.

In a statement, the palace said that the royal couple will meet Francis and attend a service in the Sistine Chapel, "reflecting Pope Francis' and His Majesty's long-standing commitment to Nature."

The 88-year-old pontiff has been hospitalized at Rome's Gemelli Hospital for over a month following a severe bout of bronchitis in February and was later diagnosed with bilateral pneumonia.

The king will also visit the Papal Basilica of St. Paul's Outside the Walls.

In Rome, Charles will be the first British monarch to address a joint session of the Italian parliament.

Charles and Camilla and Italian President Sergio Mattarella will also watch a flypast over Rome by the Frecce Tricolori and the Red Arrows-the Italian and British aerobatics teams-added the statement.

In Ravenna, northern Italy, the king and queen will attend a reception marking the 80th anniversary of the province's liberation by Allied forces.





