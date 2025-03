The Ukrainian military said on Friday that it shot down 16 out of 27 drones launched by Russia overnight.

Another nine drones did not reach their targets, likely due to electronic warfare countermeasures, it added.

The late evening drone attack injured seven people in the northeastern city of Kharkiv, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

It also injured one woman and caused a fire at a hospital in the surrounding region, he added via Telegram messaging app.