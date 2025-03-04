Transatlantic ties with US will change, not end: Finnish president

Amid strains in relations between the US and its European allies, Finland's president underscored that transatlantic ties with the new US administration under President Donald Trump will not end but will change.

"The fact that President Trump has been in office for five weeks will not mean the end of a transatlantic partnership. It'll mean a different transatlantic partnership," Alexander Stubb told CNN on Monday.

Saying that Trump is much more "transactional" and "bilateral," Stubb added: "What we in Europe need to do is stop complaining and start working with a new American administration in the way in which they work."

He emphasized the importance of securing its support for Ukraine, highlighting that the war is existential for both the United States and Europe.

Stubb also stressed the need to ensure continued US commitment to NATO Article 5, which spells out the obligation for collective defense. Finland joined NATO in 2023.

"What Russia now wants to convince the world is that, look, America is on our side not on Ukraine's side. And I don't believe that for one bit," Stubb said, warning that if the US wants to maintain its position as a superpower, it cannot align with Russia.

The Finnish president reiterated that Russia remains an "adversary" and cautioned against the belief that engaging with Russia would weaken its ties to China.

"Russia is so dependent on China right now, whatever deal you make with Russia, it's going to go straight into the hand of China," he added.

Stubb also outlined the first phase of the peace process as pre-negotiation, focusing on strengthening Ukraine militarily and economically while increasing pressure on Russia through sanctions and frozen assets.

"While you do that, you set up a system of security arrangements where Ukraine takes the lead, Europe supports, and the US as a backstop," he further noted.

Stubb also proposed offering Ukraine de facto NATO membership, meaning that once negotiations conclude and a peace settlement is reached, any breach of the settlement or ceasefire by Russia would trigger Ukraine's automatic membership in NATO.