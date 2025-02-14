Spanish premier says 'unjust' war in Ukraine cannot end with 'unjust' peace deal

Spain's prime minister said Thursday that an "unjust" war in Ukraine cannot end with an "unjust" peace deal amid US-Russia talks.

Noting that he spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Pedro Sanchez said on X: "I have conveyed my full support in defending the sovereignty of his country against the illegal, unjust and unjustified aggression of Russia."

"Ukraine can continue to count on Spain," Sanchez said, underscoring that "Europe will continue to support Ukraine's aspiration for a fair and lasting peace."

"Ukraine wants peace and Europe wants peace," he said.

"However, an unjust war cannot end with an unjust peace agreement."

Sanchez's remarks came after US President Donald Trump initiated direct talks with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, in which they agreed to "immediately" begin peace negotiations.