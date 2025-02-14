HEAVY RAIN CAUSES FLOODING ON ITALYS ELBA ISLAND

 Contact Us
Heavy rain causes flooding on Italy's Elba Island

Published February 14,2025
Heavy rainfall Thursday caused flash floods on Italy's Elba Island.

Intense rain recorded in central and western parts of the country severely impacted life, especially in Elba.

The rain caused streets in the town of Portoferraio to be submerged, with cars floating in the floodwaters.

Firefighters on the island rescued 28 people who were trapped on roads after being stuck in mud carried by the floodwaters.

The Portoferraio Municipality also highlighted the critical situation due to the storm, urging citizens to stay indoors and avoid driving.

Meanwhile, the Civil Protection Unit issued a warning for possible heavy rain in the central and western parts of the country on Friday.