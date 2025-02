Europe will support Ukraine if it resists peace deal it hasn't agreed to, EU's Kallas says

Europe will continue to support Ukraine if it resists the terms of a peace deal struck between Russia and the U.S. that Kyiv has not agreed to, the EU's foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said on Thursday.

Kallas said Europe and Ukraine needed to be involved in peace talks for any deal to work, and said it wasn't "good tactics" to give in to Russia's demands before negotiations have even started.