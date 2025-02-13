TÜRKIYES BILATERAL TRADE WITH PAKISTAN REACHED HISTORICAL HIGH IN 2024, SAYS PRESIDENT ERDOĞAN

The bilateral trade volume between Türkiye and Pakistan reached its highest level in 2024, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced on Thursday.

The trade volume rose by nearly 30% year-on-year in 2024 to reach $1.4 billion.

"However, we are still far behind our trade volume target of $5 billion. Undoubtedly, we all have a role in realizing our potential," Erdoğan announced, addressing the Türkiye-Pakistan Business Forum in the Pakistani capital Islamabad.

"Türkiye and Pakistan are the two countries that can contribute most to peace, tranquility, and development of the region in many areas, if they work shoulder to shoulder," he added.

Regarding the current situation in Gaza, Erdoğan said: "I sincerely believe that alliance of humanity, especially Arab and Islamic world, won't leave Gazans alone and unprotected during this critical period."

President Erdoğan and Turkish officials are on a four-day Asia tour in which Pakistan is the third stop after Malaysia and Indonesia.