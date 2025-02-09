Trump to attend Super Bowl, becoming 1st sitting president to watch match at stadium

Donald Trump will attend Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans on Sunday, making him the first sitting US president to watch a match at a stadium.

The Caesars Superdome will host the American football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, expected to draw over 83,000 fans at the stadium and an estimated 100 million viewers nationwide.

Trump will be joined by Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and approximately 30 generals to watch the game, which determined the winner of the NFL's 2024 season Lombardi Trophy.

Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry told Fox News that Trump's presence is a statement of confidence in the city's safety following a Jan. 1 attack on Bourbon Street that killed 14 people.

Security was heightened for the event, with local and federal forces, including the Secret Service, ensuring the safety of key areas and the stadium.

The Super Bowl, the most-watched sporting event in the US, is expected to generate $500 million for the national economy.