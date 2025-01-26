Italian prime minister set to meet Saudi Crown Prince to strengthen ties

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is expected to hold talks with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Sunday during her visit to the kingdom.

Meloni arrived in Jeddah on Saturday where she was welcomed by Deputy Governor of Makkah Region Prince Saud bin Mishaal bin Abdulaziz.

Her visit came after Saudi Arabia and Italy signed an agreement earlier this month to boost energy cooperation, according to the Saudi state news agency SPA.

The discussions between the two sides are expected to cover key conflicts, including the Israeli-Palestinian escalation and the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, as well as issues related to Syria, and Lebanon, SPA said.

Additionally, several agreements are planned to be signed during the visit, spanning areas such as defense, energy cooperation, sports, and the preservation of cultural and archaeological heritage.

On Monday, Meloni will travel to Bahrain, becoming the first Italian head of government to visit the Gulf country.





















