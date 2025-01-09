Heavy snow causes travel disruption in parts of Europe as further weather alerts in place

A pedestrian walks their dog in the snow in the town of Vimy, northern France, on January 9, 2025. (AFP Photo)

Heavy snow and freezing weather wreaked havoc across parts of Europe, causing commuters to face travel disruptions and killing two people in France on Thursday.

In the Netherlands, significant disruption is expected amid nationwide snow and ice warnings as the Dutch national weather forecasting service issued a code orange weather warning in Limburg and Noord-Brabant early Friday but later downgraded it to code yellow.

Zuid-Limburg has already received 5-8 centimeters of snow overnight, with 1-3 centimeters expected in some areas of West-Brabant and 5-8 centimeters in Limburg and Oost-Brabant, NL Times reported.

Officials also urged motorists to exercise caution and adjust their travel plans as the roads are covered in snow and ice.

Belgium saw a mix of snow and rain on Wednesday night and Thursday morning, prompting authorities to issue a code yellow warning for most of the country.

The Brussels Times reported that there were no major traffic disruptions on the ground, but flights on Thursday morning were affected by delays and cancellations.

Temperatures are expected to drop to -2 degrees Celsius in the country's central regions and 2 degrees Celsius along its coast.

HOMELESS PERSON DIES OF HYPOTHERMIA IN FRANCE



Meanwhile, two people died in northern France due to snowfall as temperatures are expected to drop to -16°C in some areas later on Thursday.

Citing authorities, local media reported that a homeless person near Valenciennes died of hypothermia overnight and another person died after slipping on ice in Croix, near Lille.

Speed limits on many roads have been temporarily lowered, and schools in northern France have been forced to close due to heavy rain and snow.

Some 1,000 homes are left without electricity in the northern parts of France, where up to 10 cm of snow fell overnight during the new year's first polar vortex.

Travel disruption continues in the UK amid ongoing snowing and an ice warning as temperatures plummet.

The country's Met Office announced that England, Wales, and Northern Ireland all had their coldest nights of the winter so far overnight, with temperatures recorded as low as -11.2C.

It came as three fresh weather warnings for ice were issued by the Met Office, with two warnings covering most of England's east coast, Wales, the Midlands, northwest England, and Northern Ireland in place until 10 a.m. on Friday.

Meanwhile, Manchester Airport's runways were once again closed early Friday due to heavy snowing. Later, the airport announced that the runways have been reopened but warned of further delays.

Earlier on Thursday, German authorities issued a warning for heavy snow in most of the country.

Ongoing snowfall is expected to continue across Germany, according to the German Meteorological Service (DWD).

It warned drivers to avoid unnecessary travel and drive carefully as roads are covered in ice.

The DWD also warned residents in central and southern Germany about trees falling and flying objects.

Wind gusts are expected to reach 100 kilometers per hour (62 mph) in Munich and 115 kph in forest areas.