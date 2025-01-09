GERMANYS FAR-RIGHT AFD PARTY FACES PROTESTS

Germany's far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, known for its anti-Muslim and anti-immigrant rhetoric, faced protests in Cologne as it gathered Wednesday to select its candidate for federal elections on Feb. 23.

Around 600 demonstrators gathered outside the municipal meeting hall in Chorweiler district, chanting slogans such as "Nazis out," "Down with fascism" and "All of Cologne hates AfD."

Protesters also carried placards denouncing the party and far-right ideologies.

Some attempted to block access to the venue to disrupt the meeting, but police intervened to maintain order.

The AfD has been under surveillance by Germany's domestic intelligence agency since 2021, which classifies it as a far-right party.