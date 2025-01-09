NBA postpones Lakers vs. Hornets game due to Los Angeles wildfires

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) reacts against the Dallas Mavericks during the second half at American Airlines Center. Photo: (Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)

The NBA Communications announced Thursday that they decided to postpone the Los Angeles Lakers vs. the Charlotte Hornets game at Crypto.com due to Los Angeles wildfires.

"The entire NBA family sends its thoughts and support to the community of Los Angeles during this challenging time," the statement added.

Furthermore, the Los Angeles Lakers coach J.J. Redick's home was destroyed by wildfires, NBA insider Sham Charania reported on Thursday.

"Tragic fires in L.A. have impacted so many, including Lakers personnel such as head coach JJ Redick who lost his home," wrote Charania on his personal X account.

Fierce wildfires fueled by severe windstorms and bone-dry conditions spread rapidly across parts of north and northwest Los Angeles on Wednesday after claiming five lives and setting more than 1,000 homes, businesses and other structures ablaze.