Central London shopping street evacuated over bomb threat

Regent Street, a major shopping street in central London, was evacuated on Wednesday afternoon due to reports of a bomb threat, with police urging the public to avoid the area while investigations continue.

Footage shared on social media shows a significant emergency services presence, including police, ambulances, and fire vehicles, near Regent Street.

A police cordon has been established, blocking pedestrian access and forcing the evacuation of multiple premises.

The Metropolitan Police said in a statement shared to X/Twitter: "Road closures are in place in the vicinity of Regent Street and New Burlington Street while officers investigate a suspicious vehicle. Officers have carried out a number of controlled explosions as a precautionary measure."