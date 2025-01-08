Central London shopping street evacuated over bomb threat

 Contact Us
Anadolu Agency EUROPE
Published January 08,2025
Regent Street, a major shopping street in central London, was evacuated on Wednesday afternoon due to reports of a bomb threat, with police urging the public to avoid the area while investigations continue.

Footage shared on social media shows a significant emergency services presence, including police, ambulances, and fire vehicles, near Regent Street.

A police cordon has been established, blocking pedestrian access and forcing the evacuation of multiple premises.

The Metropolitan Police said in a statement shared to X/Twitter: "Road closures are in place in the vicinity of Regent Street and New Burlington Street while officers investigate a suspicious vehicle. Officers have carried out a number of controlled explosions as a precautionary measure."