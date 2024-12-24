Paris' Eiffel Tower evacuated over short circuit in elevator power rail

This photograph shows a view of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, on December 24, 2024. (AFP Photo)

Paris' iconic Eiffel Tower was evacuated on Tuesday over security concerns following an electrical emergency, according to local media reports.

One of the power rails in the tower's elevators was hit by a short circuit, broadcaster BFMTV said, citing sources from the tower operator company SETE.

The technical problem took place between the second floor and the tower's peak, setting off a fire alarm at 10.50 am (0950GMT).

SETE evacuated the building "in line with security procedures," and no visitors were in danger, BFMTV reported.

Firefighters and technical maintenance units of the tower are looking into the cause of the short circuit, and the tower is expected to "gradually" open to visitors through the second floor later in the day, the broadcaster added.