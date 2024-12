Russia claims it took control of 2 more settlements in Ukraine

Russia on Friday said that its forces seized control of two more village in Ukraine's Donetsk region.

According to a Defense Ministry statement, Russian forces captured Novopustynka and Uspenivka.

Uspenivka lies approximately 8 kilometers (5 miles) south of Kurakhove, and Novopustynka is about 15 kilometers (9.3 miles) southwest of Pokrovsk-both key Ukrainian strongholds.

Ukraine has not yet commented on these claims, which remain unverified due to the ongoing conflict.