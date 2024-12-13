Zelensky: Russia aimed more than 90 missiles at energy sector

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Friday morning that Russian forces fired more than 90 missiles at the country's energy sector overnight, with 81 of the missiles shot down.



Eleven cruise missiles were intercepted by Western-supplied F-16 fighter jets, Zelensky said on Telegram.



Before the missiles were fired, Russia had deployed almost 200 combat drones to Ukraine.



"This was one of the largest attacks on our power grid," he said.



Zelensky renewed his calls for Western allies to supply more air defence systems, and said that more effective sanctions against Russia were also needed.



"Oil gives Putin enough money to believe in his own impunity," Zelensky said.

