Germany weighs reassessment of Syrian group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham

Germany's stance towards the Syrian group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) will depend on its actions in the coming days, a spokesman said on Monday.

Speaking at a news conference in Berlin, Foreign Ministry spokesman Sebastian Fischer said the Syrian armed group, which led the offensive that ousted longtime Bashar al-Assad from power over the weekend, has pledged to moderate its radical positions.

"HTS has made efforts in recent months to distance itself from its jihadist roots and also tried to establish civilian governance structures. Whether these efforts can be taken seriously will become apparent, particularly in how the group deals with civilians and minorities in the areas it now controls," he said.

Fischer reiterated Berlin's expectations from the Syrian anti-regime forces, stressing that they should support an inclusive political process and safeguard the rights of all ethnic and religious minorities.

"In recent days, HTS has created facts on the ground. And whether we want it or not, it will play a role in the further reorganization of Syria," he added.