Ukrainian President Zelensky arrives in Paris for Notre Dame reopening

AFP EUROPE
Published December 07,2024
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived Saturday in Paris for the grand reopening of Notre Dame cathedral, sources said, where he could have his first face-to-face meeting with US president-elect Donald Trump.

A security source said Zelensky had arrived around midday at Charles de Gaulle airport. A source in the Ukrainian delegation confirmed Zelensky's arrival to AFP, saying the president would stay until Saturday night, but would not comment on the possibility of a meeting with Trump. The source added Zelensky will also meet French President Emmanuel Macron.