Georgian premier vows no one will undermine state power amid protests about EU accession delay

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze accused groups on Friday of attempting to incite a revolution through violence during protests about the government's decision to suspend EU accession negotiations for four years.

"No one can undermine the strength of our state through blackmail," Kobakhidze said at a news conference at the Government Building in Tbilisi.

Referring to violent incidents during demonstrations, Kobakhidze claimed that some groups want to incite events similar to Ukraine's Maidan protests in 2014.

He noted that the opposition attempted to instigate revolutions four times in the past four years.

Kobakhidze defended his government's stance on EU integration, asserting Georgia remains committed to joining the bloc by 2030.

"Justice is essential for relations between Georgia and the EU to continue honestly. Let them open the (accession) negotiations, and I will sign them today," he said.

The suspension of talks drew criticism from President Salome Zourabichvili who demanded Kobakhidze resign. Kobakhidze, in turn, labeled Zourabichvili a "foreign agent."

Zourabichvili wrote on X that artists and politicians participating in the protests were being detained.

Noting protesters are being arrested for no reason, she wrote, "Georgia protests becomes terror in Georgia."

The protests have garnered significant support from various sectors, with many artists staging strikes in opposition to the government's decision. Demonstrations are expected to continue into the night.

The demonstrations are against Kobakhidze's decision Nov. 28 to suspend the country's EU accession negotiations.

Kobakhidze suspended the talks for four years after the European Parliament rejected Gerogia's Oct. 26 election results.













