Chancellor candidate for Germany’s Green Party pledges Taurus missiles to Ukraine if elected

German Green Party chancellor candidate Robert Habeck said Sunday that he would approve the delivery of long-range Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine if he wins early parliamentary elections planned for Feb. 23, 2025.

Habeck, currently serving as Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Action, made the commitment during an interview with ARD television, directly contrasting incumbent Chancellor Olaf Scholz's longstanding refusal to send the German-made weapons.

"Yes, I will," he said in response to a question on whether he would authorize the delivery of the missiles to Ukraine.

The missiles, which could potentially reach the Russian capital Moscow, have been a point of contention in German politics, with Scholz consistently rejecting Ukraine's requests for them.

Outgoing US President Joe Biden has authorized Ukraine to use American long-range missiles for "limited strikes" within Russian territory, US media reports said Sunday.