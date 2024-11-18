Woman killed, 10 injured in northern Israel in rocket attack from Lebanon: Emergency services

A woman was killed and 10 others injured in northern Israel on Monday evening, when a rocket fired from Lebanon struck a building in the city of Shefa-Amr.

The woman, in her 50s, was inside a fortified room in a three-story building when the rocket struck the building, causing her death, according to Magen David Adom (Israeli emergency services).

The remaining 10 people, who sustained minor injuries from shattering glass, were evacuated from the building, the service added.

Shefa-Amr is an Arab city occupied by Israel in 1948, located in the Western Galilee region.

The Israeli military reported that about 15 rockets were launched from Lebanon in the past hour, targeting northern Israel, including the Western, Upper, and Central Galilee. The army claimed to have intercepted some of the rockets, while the others fell in open areas.

Last Tuesday, two Israelis were killed when a rocket struck a residential building in the settlement of Nahariya in the Western Galilee.

Israel has been engaged in cross-border warfare with Lebanon over Tel Aviv's ongoing war on the Gaza Strip, launching an air campaign in its northern neighbor against what it claims are targets of the Hezbollah group in late September.

More than 3,500 people have been killed by Israeli attacks in Lebanon, with nearly 15,000 injured and more than a million displaced since last October, according to Lebanese health authorities.

Tel Aviv expanded the conflict by launching a ground assault into southern Lebanon on Oct. 1 this year.





















