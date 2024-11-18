TÜRKIYE BACKS IRAQS DEVELOPMENT ROAD PROJECT: TRADE MINISTER

Türkiye backs Iraq's Great Development Road Project, which aims to connect Iraq and Türkiye through railways, roads, ports, and cities, according to the Turkish trade minister on Monday.

During a meeting with Iraqi officials in Baghdad, Ömer Bolat discussed Türkiye-Iraq bilateral trade relations, the ongoing work on the Development Road Project, and commercial transportation, according to his comments on the X platform.

"The Great Development Road is not just a highway or a rail transit project, but a project of development, modernization and vision for Iraq," he said.

Stating that the road is expected to completed till 2030, he said: "As the Turkish government and Turkish consultants and contractors, we are ready to take part in this project.

"Another importance of this project is that big vision cities, logistics centers, storage centers, industrial centers will be established inside Iraq," he said.

"We are ready to take part and contribute with our experienced industrialists, experienced contractors and experienced consultants," the minister added.