Lebanon death toll tops 3,500 as 35 more people killed in Israeli attacks

A destroyed structure in Metula, which became the site of heavy rocket barrages from Lebanon, amid cross-border hostilities between Hezbollah and Israel, in northern Israel, November 18, 2024. (REUTERS)

At least 35 people were killed in Israeli attacks across Lebanon on Sunday, bringing the overall death toll since last year to 3,516, the Lebanese Health Ministry said on Monday.

In a statement, the ministry added that 143 others were also wounded over the past day, bringing the total number of injuries to 14,929 since October 2023.

Israel continues its air campaign in Lebanon since late September against what it claims are Hezbollah targets, an escalation in year-long cross-border warfare with the Lebanese group since the start of an offensive on the Gaza Strip. It launched a ground assault into southern Lebanon on Oct. 1.

Israeli attacks in Lebanon have forced more than 1 million people to flee their homes.