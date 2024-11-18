New York City stabbing spree leaves 2 dead, 1 injured critically

A bloody knife recovered at the scene lies on pavement after a suspect was arrested in a deadly stabbing attack in the Manhattan borough of New York City, U.S. November 18, 2024. (REUTERS Photo)

Two victims were killed, and a third injured critically, when an apparently homeless suspect went on a "random" stabbing spree in New York City, authorities said Monday.

The stabbings, which unfolded over the course of two hours across three different locations in Manhattan, began at 8:22 am local time (1322 GMT). The first victim, identified only as a male Latino construction worker, was stabbed in his abdomen and was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

A second victim, identified as an Asian male, was stabbed multiple times across his body roughly two hours later while he was fishing. The third and final stabbing occurred just half-an-hour later near the UN's New York headquarters where a woman was stabbed in broad daylight.

She is "fighting for her life" in a New York hospital, Mayor Eric Adams told reporters at a news conference, describing the stabbings as "unprovoked."

"It is a clear, clear example of a criminal justice system, mental health system that continues to fail New Yorkers. And it is troubling that we are standing here today in a day that brings a great deal of difficulty and pain to this city," said Adams.

No names were provided for any of the victims.

A suspect, who also was not named, but was identified as a 51-year-old Latino male who appears to be homeless and had eight prior arrests. He was apprehended by police shortly thereafter after a witness identified him, and taken into custody, according to law enforcement.

Two large bloodied kitchen knives were recovered, and the suspect's clothing was also "covered in blood," police said.

"As of right now, these attacks seem to be unprovoked, that he just walked up to them and began to attack them with the knives," New York Police Department Chief Joseph Kenny said.

Adams said the suspect was sentenced a few months ago after being convicted of a crime, adding the "real question" is why he was still on the streets, particularly because he has "severe mental health issues that should have been examined."

No other suspects are currently being sought.