Man flees Berlin train station, leaving behind bag containing explosives

German police expanded a manhunt Thursday morning for a suspect who fled a routine ID check at a Berlin train station, abandoning a bag containing explosives.

The incident occurred Wednesday afternoon at the Neukolln metro station when the male suspect bolted across the tracks as police officers attempted to stop him for an ID check, Berlin police said in a statement.

The bag left behind by the suspect contained a highly explosive substance, according to police. Local media reported the explosive was triacetone triperoxide (TATP). Bomb disposal experts carefully transported it to a nearby park where it was safely detonated.

Investigators also discovered a Polish ID card at the scene, belonging to a 30-year-old man. However, police reported that this document had been listed as stolen or misappropriated since January 2022.

Initial analysis of surveillance footage suggests that the fugitive does not match the individual pictured on the ID card, public broadcaster RBB reported, citing police sources.











