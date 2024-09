German police closed streets in Cologne's city center on Monday morning following an explosion in front of a popular nightclub.

The explosion occurred at approximately 5:50 a.m. local time (0350GMT) on the ground floor of a building on the Hohenzollernring street, and damaged shop fronts and display windows.

The police said on social media that a major operation was underway, and asked people to avoid the area. No casualties were reported so far, according to local officials.