UK announces major E.coli outbreak

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) on Thursday announced a significant outbreak of E. coli that has affected more than 100 people so far across the country.

Since May 25, a total of 113 cases have been confirmed, with dozens requiring hospitalization.

The outbreak has been attributed to Shiga toxin-producing E. coli O145 (Stec), which has led to serious health concerns.

The UKHSA suspects the source to be a "nationally distributed food item or multiple food items" due to the widespread geographic distribution of the cases. Currently, there is no evidence to link the outbreak to open farms, drinking water or swimming in contaminated bodies of water.

The regional distribution of the cases is as follows:

England: 81 cases, with 37 hospitalizations

Wales: 18 cases

Scotland: 13 cases

Northern Ireland: 1 case (contracted in England)



Out of the 81 cases in England, 61 individuals have provided detailed information regarding their food consumption, travel history and potential exposure risks.

Health agencies across the UK, including those in Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales, along with the Food Standards Agency (FSA) and Food Standards Scotland are collaborating to identify the outbreak's source and prevent it from spreading further.

E. coli infections can cause severe symptoms such as bloody diarrhea, stomach cramps and high fever. In extreme cases, complications can include thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura (TTP), where blood clots form throughout the body, and hemolytic uremic syndrome, a life-threatening condition linked to kidney failure.

"If you have diarrhea and vomiting, you can take steps to avoid passing it on to family and friends. NHS.uk has information on what to do if you have symptoms and when to seek medical advice," Trish Mannes, the incident director at UKHSA, advised.