Putin hopes there will never be exchange of nuclear strikes

Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed on Friday his expectation that there will never be an exchange of nuclear strikes.

Speaking at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Putin noted that Russia's military doctrine allows for nuclear use only in exceptional cases, which have not yet occurred.

"Regarding nuclear escalation, we have never initiated this rhetoric... We merely responded to threats (from the West). They immediately accused us of rattling nuclear weapons, which we are not," he emphasized.

Putin stressed that Russia does not need nuclear weapons to win, "when there is a Russian character."

He reiterated Russia's willingness to resolve the conflict in Ukraine through diplomatic means, citing agreements reached in Istanbul, Türkiye, in March 2022.

"It is difficult to negotiate with them because they deceive at every turn, saying one thing but doing another. However, all armed conflicts end with peace agreements... These agreements can be based on either military defeat or victory. We strive for and will achieve victory," he declared.

As Kyiv refuses to negotiate, the Russian military continues its operation, "slowly squeezing out the opponent" from Donbas, since the beginning of the year, 47 settlements have come under Moscow's control, he noted.

Regarding the legitimacy of Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, whose term expired on May 20, Putin said: "It appears we are talking about the usurpation of power."

"There are relevant articles in the Ukrainian criminal code about the usurpation of power, and it appears we are dealing with that.

"According to articles 9, 10, and 11 of Ukraine's Constitution, powers are transferred to the speaker of the Rada at the end of the presidential term," he said.

Nonetheless, there are authorities in Ukraine that Russia regards as legitimate, including the head of parliament, he said, suggesting that Zelenskyy will eventually be replaced by the West.

When asked about U.S. nuclear bomb tests, Putin said Russia may follow suit, but currently, "there is no such a need."

Commenting on the potential sale of arms to the West's opponents, which he mentioned on Wednesday, Putin said: "It will not happen tomorrow."