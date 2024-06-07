Israeli army shoots Palestinian child, runs over young man in West Bank raid

The Israeli army shot a Palestinian child and ran over a young man during a raid in Qalqilya, in the northern occupied West Bank, on Friday evening, said a report.

Another Palestinian was injured in an assault by Israeli settlers in Jericho in the northern part of the Palestinian territory.

The Israeli army stormed the town of Jayus in Qalqilya on Friday, and a military vehicle ran over a young man during the raid, the state-run Palestine TV reported.

Later, the Palestinian Red Crescent Society said in a statement that its medical team transported a 14-year-old boy from Jayus to the hospital after he was shot with live fire by the Israeli army.

Attacks come after the Israeli envoy to the UN, Gilad Erdan, said Friday the UN secretary-general, Antonio Guterres, added the Israeli army to a global list of offenders who have violated children's rights.

He stated on X that he has received official notification of the secretary-general's decision to include the Israeli army on the "blacklist" of countries and organizations that harm children.

Meanwhile, Palestine's official news agency, WAFA, reported that a man sustained injuries and bruises in an assault by settlers in the Ras Ein al Auja area of Jericho.

Tensions have been running high across the West Bank since Israel launched a deadly military offensive against the Gaza Strip after an attack by the Hamas group on Oct. 7, 2023.

At least 531 Palestinians have since been killed and nearly 5,000 others injured by Israeli army fire in the occupied territory, according to the Health Ministry.

Israel stands accused of "genocide" at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which in its latest ruling has ordered Tel Aviv to immediately halt its operation in Rafah, where over a million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.



















