21 KILLED, 5 INJURED IN UKRAINES ATTACK ON VILLAGE IN KHERSON REGION

At least 21 civilians, including two children, were killed and five others injured in a strike on a store in the Kherson region by Ukrainian forces using U.S. missiles, Russia claimed on Friday.

Kherson Governor Vladimir Saldo said on Telegram that the Ukrainian military used U.S.-made HIMARS missiles in the attack on Sadovoye village in the Holopristan district.

"As a result of Kyiv 'militants' shelling the village of Sadovoye in the Holopristan municipal district, a store was destroyed, in which there were a significant number of visitors and staff. 21 people were killed and five others were injured," he said.

The official said the Ukraine's troops struck the village twice, according to his assessment, "pursuing the goal of a bigger death toll."

"After the first attack, people from neighboring houses ran out to help the victims. But after a short period, another HIMARS rocket struck. Two children are among the dead. Purposefully struck again, for more victims," he said.

Ukraine is yet to comment on Russia's claims.

Earlier in the day, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that at least three civilians were killed and 35 injured in a Ukrainian attack on the city of Luhansk, the administrative center of the region with the same name.

The ministry stated that Ukrainian troops fired five U.S.-made ATACMS missiles at Luhansk's residential area, totally destroying two apartment buildings.

According to the ministry, the death toll may rise as the rescue service continues clearing the rubble.