Israeli ministers slam UN decision to add Israeli army to blacklist for rights violations

Several Israeli ministers on Friday slammed the UN's inclusion of the Israeli army on its blacklist for violating children's rights in conflict zones.

Foreign Minister Israel Katz described the inclusion of the Israeli army on the UN blacklist as "deplorable act," adding the Israeli army to the list "will have consequences for Israel's relations with the UN."

Katz went on to accuse UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres as "antisemitic."

Benny Gantz, war cabinet member, criticized the decision as he claimed it "represents a historic low."

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir called for sanctions on UN officials in response to the decision against the Israeli army.

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich also joined the other ministers in criticizing the decision and demanded war on Gaza continue.

Earlier in the day, Israeli envoy to the UN Gilad Erdan said Guterres added the Israeli army to a global list of offenders who have violated children's rights.

Israel has continued its brutal offensive on Gaza since an attack by the Palestinian group Hamas last Oct. 7, despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire.

Over 36,700 Palestinians have since been killed in Gaza, most of them women and children, and over 83,500 others injured, according to local health authorities.

Eight months into the Israeli war, vast tracts of Gaza lay in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water, and medicine.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, whose latest ruling ordered Tel Aviv to immediately halt its operation in the southern city of Rafah, where over a million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.





















