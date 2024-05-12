French MP calls for cancellation of Eurovision Song Contest 2024

Thomas Portes, a French opposition member of parliament known for his support for Palestine, called on Saturday to cancel the Eurovision Song Contest 2024.

"Eurovision should not be a media and political platform for a state that uses its army to carry out ethnic cleansing and kill thousands of civilians," Partes said in a statement.

Partes, a member of the Unbowed France Party, also argued that Eurovision should not be used as a political platform by a country that uses its army to massacre civilians.

He criticized Eden Golan for representing Israel, which has been committing "genocide," in the contest final.

Alessandra, Norway's Eurovision Song Contest 2023 representative, has withdrawn from presenting her country's votes in Saturday night's final, citing her support for Palestine.

Malmo, which is currently at the center of protests and scrutiny over Israel's participation in Eurovision, is witnessing solidarity rallies for Palestine.

Other Eurovision Song Contest contestants from Belgium, Portugal, the UK, Ireland, Switzerland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Finland, and San Marino have also urged an immediate and long-term cease-fire in Gaza.



















