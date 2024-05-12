Greek Prime Minister Mitsotakis to arrive in Türkiye on Monday

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will arrive in the Turkish capital Ankara on Monday for a working visit, according to the Turkish Directorate of Communications.

"During the meetings, bilateral relations between Türkiye and Greece will be reviewed in various dimensions, and steps to enhance cooperation will be discussed," said the Turkish Directorate of Communications in an official statement.

Mitsotakis is visiting Türkiye at President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's invitation, and the tour is expected to include discussions on "current regional and global issues," as well as the signing of agreements aimed at "bolstering the foundational basis of relations," the statement said.