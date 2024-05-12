Turkish President Erdoğan lauds Hamas' peace efforts, condemns Israeli army attacks on Rafah

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Sunday lauded Hamas' step towards a lasting peace agreement, criticizing the Israeli government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for attacks on civilians in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip.

"Hamas has taken a truly critical step towards a permanent cease-fire. The response of the Netanyahu administration, however, was to attack the innocents in Rafah," said Erdoğan during his speech at the World Muslim Scholars Consultation Summit in Istanbul.

"We have seen that those who call themselves as a 'land of freedom' suddenly have diverted to fascism when Israel's interests are at stake," he added.

Erdoğan also criticized Israel for its ongoing expansion "through occupation and oppression," which has resulted in the loss of "innocent" lives, citing the deaths of 15,000 children as well as Palestinian suffering, with nearly 80,000 wounded and 2 million forcibly displaced.

"Every principle, rule, and line regarding human rights and freedoms has been trampled underfoot in front of the eyes of the world," he said describing Gaza as "a concentration camp," comparing it to the atrocities of "Hitler's Germany."

Turkish president also proudly underscored Türkiye's unwavering commitment to "humanitarian aid" to the Gaza Strip, which included an impressive contribution of "approximately 54,000 tons."

He noted: "We are the country that provides the most humanitarian aid to Gaza."

Erdoğan emphasized Türkiye's compassionate stance by announcing that over "400 patients and injured people from Gaza," including those battling cancer, are currently receiving "medical treatment" in Turkish hospitals.

He criticized international press organizations for failing to condemn Israel's killing of 150 journalists, highlighting the UN's inability to protect Palestinian staffers.

"Have you seen a serious reaction to Netanyahu's indulgences? No. There has been no significant response from Europe or the US to force Israel to cease-fire. They chose to circumvent the process by providing explanations from the forbidden defense," he said.

Erdoğan recalled that Türkiye imposed export restrictions on 54 product groups to Israel and suspended trade with the country to pressure Israel into a cease-fire and increase humanitarian aid.

"With the decision we made, we have spent about $9.5 billion from trade volume. Our decision to intervene in the genocide case filed against Israel at the International Court of Justice aims to hold the murderers accountable," he said.

"We invite all countries that have not yet recognized the State of Palestine to recognize it as soon as possible," he added.

Erdoğan also extended Mother's Day greetings to all mothers, "acknowledging the joyous celebrations in various countries while highlighting the stark contrast for Palestinian mothers who mourn the loss of loved ones killed by Israel and expressing solidarity with mothers in Palestine, Syria, and Turkistan."

He added that Türkiye offered prayers for those who died in the recent floods in Afghanistan's Baghlan province and expressed his condolences to the Afghan people.

More than 35,000 Palestinians have been killed and over 76,600 others injured in a brutal Israeli onslaught on the Gaza Strip since the Hamas attack that killed nearly 1,200 people.

The Palestinian group demands an end to Israel's ongoing military offensive on the Gaza Strip in return for any hostage swap with Tel Aviv.

More than seven months into the Israeli war, vast swathes of Gaza lay in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice (ICJ). An interim ruling in January said it is "plausible" that Tel Aviv is committing genocide in Gaza, ordering it to stop such acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.

South Africa on Friday asked the ICJ to order Israel to withdraw from Rafah as part of additional emergency measures over the war.