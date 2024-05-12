 Contact Us
News Middle East EU’s Borrell condemns forcing civilians into 'unsafe zones' in Gaza’s Rafah

EU’s Borrell condemns forcing civilians into 'unsafe zones' in Gaza’s Rafah

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell condemned the Israeli practice of pushing civilians into unsafe areas in Rafah as "intolerable." Addressing the situation in the southern Gaza Strip, Borrelle urged Israel to refrain from further escalation, warning that a ground operation in Rafah would worsen the existing humanitarian crisis.

Agencies and A News MIDDLE EAST
Published May 12,2024
Subscribe
EU’S BORRELL CONDEMNS FORCING CIVILIANS INTO UNSAFE ZONES IN GAZA’S RAFAH

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell denounced late Saturday the practice of forcing civilians into unsafe areas in Rafah as "intolerable."

Borrell took to X to address the situation in the southern Gaza Strip, where Israel launched a ground attack.

"Forcing civilians to evacuate Rafah to unsafe zones is intolerable. Israel is bound by international law to provide safety to civilians," wrote Borrell. "We continue to urge Israel not to go ahead with a ground operation in Rafah. This would further exacerbate an already dire humanitarian crisis."

On May 7, the Israeli military launched a ground attack on Rafah, seizing control of the Palestinian side of the Rafah border crossing connecting Gaza to Egypt.