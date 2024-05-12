EU’s Borrell condemns forcing civilians into 'unsafe zones' in Gaza’s Rafah

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell denounced late Saturday the practice of forcing civilians into unsafe areas in Rafah as "intolerable."

Borrell took to X to address the situation in the southern Gaza Strip, where Israel launched a ground attack.

"Forcing civilians to evacuate Rafah to unsafe zones is intolerable. Israel is bound by international law to provide safety to civilians," wrote Borrell. "We continue to urge Israel not to go ahead with a ground operation in Rafah. This would further exacerbate an already dire humanitarian crisis."

On May 7, the Israeli military launched a ground attack on Rafah, seizing control of the Palestinian side of the Rafah border crossing connecting Gaza to Egypt.







