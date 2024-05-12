THE HISTORY OF MOTHERS DAY: THE STORY OF ANNA JARVIS

Anna Jarvis initiated Mother's Day to honor her cherished mother but spent her life battling against the commercialization and politicization of the holiday, eventually passing away in seclusion.
The narrative of Mother's Day traces back to Ann Reeves Jarvis, Anna's mother, who, in 1858, established "Mothers' Day Work Clubs" to address sanitary issues and reduce infant mortality rates in her community. Despite giving birth to 13 children, only four survived into adulthood.
1868
Unity Amidst Strife
Following the Civil War, Ann Reeves Jarvis orchestrated a "Mothers' Friendship Day" in West Virginia, bringing together former adversaries from the battlefield. Despite initial tension, the event concluded with North and South veterans reconciling, shedding tears, and embracing after years of animosity.
1870
A Sacred Cause
Julia Ward Howe, a mother and advocate for modern Mother's Day, proposes a "Mothers' Peace Day," asserting that war is preventable, and mothers possess a "sacred right" to safeguard their sons' lives.
1873
Inaugural Celebration
The first commemoration of Howe's "Mothers' Day" occurs in June this year.
1905
Passing of Ann Reeves Jarvis
Ann Reeves Jarvis passes away on the second Sunday of May.
1907
Anna Takes the Mantle
Anna Jarvis, one of Ann's surviving daughters, organizes a modest tribute in memory of her mother at Andrews Methodist Episcopal Church in Grafton, West Virginia, on the second Sunday of May.
1908
Establishment of the Holiday
The inaugural formal "Mother's Day" observance, featuring a larger ceremony in Philadelphia and a service in Grafton, sees Anna Jarvis distributing white carnations, symbolizing purity and love, to attendees.
1910
Official Recognition
The governor of West Virginia officially designates Anna Jarvis' Mother's Day as a holiday on the second Sunday of May.
1912
Visionary Leadership
While advocating tirelessly for Mother's Day, Anna Jarvis establishes the Mother's Day International Association and trademarks key phrases associated with the holiday, envisioning a private acknowledgment of maternal sacrifices within families.
1914
National Acknowledgment
President Woodrow Wilson declares Mother's Day a national holiday, aligning with Jarvis' preference for the singular possessive form of "Mother's Day."
1915
Global Recognition
Canada officially adopts Mother's Day as a holiday.
1915
A Troubled Legacy
Soon after its formalization, Jarvis witnesses the commercialization of Mother's Day, lamenting its exploitation by florists, card companies, and political groups, diverging from her original intent.
1922
Confrontation with Florists
Jarvis advocates for boycotts against florists inflating prices of white carnations in May.
1923
Legal Battles
Jarvis threatens litigation against the New York Mother's Day Committee, leading to the cancellation of a planned celebration.
1925
Public Dispute
Jarvis disrupts a convention of the American War Mothers in Philadelphia, leading to charges of disorderly conduct that are ultimately dismissed.
1934
Unwelcome Tribute
Jarvis feels slighted by the unveiling of a Mother's Day stamp by the American War Mothers, seeing it as an appropriation of her cause.
1935
Political Accusations
Jarvis accuses First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt of exploiting Mother's Day for fundraising efforts aimed at combating maternal and infant mortality rates.
1940
Withdrawal and Regret
Feeling unable to control the holiday's direction, Jarvis expresses regret for initiating Mother's Day, contemplating its end during the 1940s.
1944
Institutionalization
At 80 years old, Jarvis is admitted to the Marshall Square Sanitarium.
1948
A Lonely End
Jarvis passes away at 84, having waged numerous legal battles over Mother's Day without profiting, and leaving behind a legacy of uncompromising dedication to her cause.