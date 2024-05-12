THE HISTORY OF MOTHERS DAY: THE STORY OF ANNA JARVIS

The history of Mother's Day: The story of Anna Jarvis

Anna Jarvis initiated Mother's Day to honor her cherished mother but spent her life battling against the commercialization and politicization of the holiday, eventually passing away in seclusion.

The narrative of Mother's Day traces back to Ann Reeves Jarvis, Anna's mother, who, in 1858, established "Mothers' Day Work Clubs" to address sanitary issues and reduce infant mortality rates in her community. Despite giving birth to 13 children, only four survived into adulthood.

1868

Unity Amidst Strife

Following the Civil War, Ann Reeves Jarvis orchestrated a "Mothers' Friendship Day" in West Virginia, bringing together former adversaries from the battlefield. Despite initial tension, the event concluded with North and South veterans reconciling, shedding tears, and embracing after years of animosity.

1870

A Sacred Cause

Julia Ward Howe, a mother and advocate for modern Mother's Day, proposes a "Mothers' Peace Day," asserting that war is preventable, and mothers possess a "sacred right" to safeguard their sons' lives.

1873

Inaugural Celebration

The first commemoration of Howe's "Mothers' Day" occurs in June this year.

1905

Passing of Ann Reeves Jarvis

Ann Reeves Jarvis passes away on the second Sunday of May.

1907

Anna Takes the Mantle

Anna Jarvis, one of Ann's surviving daughters, organizes a modest tribute in memory of her mother at Andrews Methodist Episcopal Church in Grafton, West Virginia, on the second Sunday of May.

1908

Establishment of the Holiday

The inaugural formal "Mother's Day" observance, featuring a larger ceremony in Philadelphia and a service in Grafton, sees Anna Jarvis distributing white carnations, symbolizing purity and love, to attendees.

1910

Official Recognition

The governor of West Virginia officially designates Anna Jarvis' Mother's Day as a holiday on the second Sunday of May.

1912

Visionary Leadership

While advocating tirelessly for Mother's Day, Anna Jarvis establishes the Mother's Day International Association and trademarks key phrases associated with the holiday, envisioning a private acknowledgment of maternal sacrifices within families.

1914

National Acknowledgment

President Woodrow Wilson declares Mother's Day a national holiday, aligning with Jarvis' preference for the singular possessive form of "Mother's Day."

1915

Global Recognition

Canada officially adopts Mother's Day as a holiday.

1915

A Troubled Legacy

Soon after its formalization, Jarvis witnesses the commercialization of Mother's Day, lamenting its exploitation by florists, card companies, and political groups, diverging from her original intent.

1922

Confrontation with Florists

Jarvis advocates for boycotts against florists inflating prices of white carnations in May.

1923

Legal Battles

Jarvis threatens litigation against the New York Mother's Day Committee, leading to the cancellation of a planned celebration.

1925

Public Dispute

Jarvis disrupts a convention of the American War Mothers in Philadelphia, leading to charges of disorderly conduct that are ultimately dismissed.

1934

Unwelcome Tribute

Jarvis feels slighted by the unveiling of a Mother's Day stamp by the American War Mothers, seeing it as an appropriation of her cause.

1935

Political Accusations

Jarvis accuses First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt of exploiting Mother's Day for fundraising efforts aimed at combating maternal and infant mortality rates.

1940

Withdrawal and Regret

Feeling unable to control the holiday's direction, Jarvis expresses regret for initiating Mother's Day, contemplating its end during the 1940s.

1944

Institutionalization

At 80 years old, Jarvis is admitted to the Marshall Square Sanitarium.

1948

A Lonely End

Jarvis passes away at 84, having waged numerous legal battles over Mother's Day without profiting, and leaving behind a legacy of uncompromising dedication to her cause.